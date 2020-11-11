Nov. 11 Face of the Day: Kaylee Johnson

Kaylee Johnson lives on the other side of the river, but she’s been learning in Council Bluffs since her kindergarten year. Johnson, 13, was born and raised in Omaha, and she lives there still; however, she crosses the Missouri River every school day to study at Heartland Christian School, where she is currently an eighth-grader. Her brother, Cael, is a third-grader at the school.

Kaylee said she’s loved her time at the school over the years, noting a caring, helpful staff and a great community of friends and peers. She said “there’s something new happening every day.” Next fall, Kaylee will take the step up to high school, and she said she’s looking forward for the new opportunities that await her.

“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “It’ll be exciting just to be called a high schooler.”

Kaylee is active outside the classroom, participating in dance and several sports. She studies dance at Erin’s Dance Studio in Omaha, plays basketball and softball, swims and she also just tried out for the Heartland Christian track team.

She said she loves to compete and loves being active. Kaylee also said she’s also made many great relationships along the way.