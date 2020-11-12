Nov. 12 Face of the Day: Hannah Steinmetz

Education runs in the family with Hannah Steinmetz. Steinmetz, 16, is a Council Bluffs native and a sophomore at Heartland Christian School. There’s always family around, as her sisters Grace, 13, and Ava, 10, attend Heartland Christian, where their dad, Justin Steinmetz, serves as the elementary school principal and track coach.

Her mom, Sarah Steinmetz, is the Talented and Gifted student strategist at Abraham Lincoln High School. Growing up with educators has inspired Steinmetz to pursue teaching as a career. She said her parents have inspired her, and she wants to work with kids to help them get pointed in the right direction for their futures.

Heartland Chrisitian has been her second home for most of her life, and Steinmetz said she wants to teach there after college. Steinmetz is quite active outside the classroom, participating in athletics and the arts. She is a member of her school’s choir and drama teams, runs cross country and track and competes on the Lewis Central swim team.

Steinmetz and the Titans have a big weekend ahead of them as they’ll be traveling to Marshalltown for the state swim meet. Steinmetz will be swimming in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay events, and she said she’s excited to compete on the biggest stage.

Good luck to Steinmetz and the rest of the Titan swim team.