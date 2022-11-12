Nov. 12 Face of the Day: Sheryl Garst

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Donors, nonprofits and other key stakeholders make it possible for the Community Foundation for Western Iowa to continue to amplify impact throughout western Iowa. An essential group working toward innovative and effective solutions facing our community is the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative, joined the Community Foundation’s Board in 2017 and currently serves on the marketing committee, as well as the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Substance Abuse Fund committee.

Sheryl and her husband, Matt, were both taught at an early age to think of others before themselves and value the importance of giving back to their community. Sheryl sees the Community Foundation as just that — a vehicle for individuals, families and businesses to make tremendous, sustainable impact for not only Council Bluffs, but throughout western Iowa.

Sheryl is most proud of the Community Foundation’s strong brand and growth for giving and notes, “It has allowed a person like Barbara Green to have legacy impact for those wishing to study at Iowa State. It has allowed Richard Wenninghoff to share his success through scholarship support for students. It has allowed local champions to keep and invest their money back into western Iowa. Large or small, each one of us can leave a lasting legacy for those around us and the communities we love. Investing in the Community Foundation is investing in our community’s sustainability, growth and future success.”

The Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit western Iowa communities for future generations. To learn more, visit givewesterniowa.org.