Nov. 12: Mick McKinley

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Donors, nonprofit organizations and other key stakeholders make it possible for PCCF to continue to amplify impact throughout southwest Iowa. An essential group working towards innovative and effective solutions facing our community is the PCCF Board of Directors.

Mick McKinley’s commitment to our community is invaluable to PCCF. Mick has always believed in giving back to the community and PCCF gives him an opportunity to do just that as a board member and treasurer.

“The foundation enables donors to make a difference by making contributions that are used to fund community impact and field of interest grants,” Mick said. “They can set up donor advised funds where they direct their contributions.”

In his two years on the PCCF board, Mick feels the growth of the foundation has been impressive.

“(Foundation President and CEO) Donna Dostal has done an amazing job raising community awareness of how donors can establish a legacy that will continue long into the future,” he said.