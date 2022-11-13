Nov. 13 Face of the Day: Bryan Schneider

National Community Foundation Week recognizes the important work of over 800 community foundations throughout America and their approach in addressing civic and economic challenges. The Community Foundation for Western Iowa created the “Make It Happen” nonprofit workshop series as an innovative way to help nonprofit organizations grow their fundraising acumen and capacity.

We are delighted to feature Bryan Schneider, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager at D.A. Davidson & Co. as sponsors of the 2023 “Make It Happen” program.

D.A. Davidson & Co. was inspired to support the Community Foundation’s “Make It Happen” program because of their growth and expanding footprint. Schneider noted that the Community Foundation’s recent name change reflects its growth and illustrates that communities and nonprofit organizations can benefit from the great work the Community Foundation does in western Iowa.

Schneider feels many of the country’s biggest challenges could be most effectively addressed by the for-profit, nonprofit and governmental sectors collaborating to solve them. He believes that the nonprofit sector is the most fragile, and therefore, it is vital to assist organizations in that sector to become as self-sustaining as possible. He believes that is what the “Make it Happen” program is designed to accomplish.

“The key elements of any growing and thriving community are passion, vision, and leadership,” said Schneider. “Over the past three years, I have been fortunate to spend time with the volunteers and staff at the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. I quickly recognized that each of those elements is woven into the fabric of the organization, and see the positive and tangible effects it is having on western Iowa.”

The Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit western Iowa for future generations. To learn more, visit givewesterniowa.org.