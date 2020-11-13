Nov. 13 Face of the Day: Donna Schoeppner

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Donors, nonprofit organizations, and other key stakeholders make it possible for PCCF to continue to amplify impact throughout southwest Iowa. An essential group working towards innovative and effective solutions facing our community is the PCCF Board of Directors.

Donna Schoeppner‘s involvement with PCCF started as a member of the grants committee, where she witnessed the impactful work being done by nonprofit organizations throughout Pottawattamie County and she was inspired. Donna was excited for the opportunity to join the PCCF Board of Directors to further promote and support the Foundation’s mission to improve the lives of all residents in our southwest Iowa communities.

Donna, a Council Bluffs native and owner of Schoeppner Organizing Solutions, continues to make a difference in our community with projects and initiatives through the PCCF Board. An initiative that Donna has most recently found rewarding is the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa. The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa identifies issues not being addressed in our communities and where resources may be lacking, and grants program funding to eight counties throughout southwest Iowa.