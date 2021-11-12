Nov. 13 Face of the Day: Elizabeth Collins

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Donors, nonprofit organizations and other key stakeholders make it possible for PCCF to continue to amplify impact throughout southwest Iowa. Today, PCCF is delighted to feature Elizabeth Collins for her philanthropic spirit and generous commitment to creating impact in our community.

Elizabeth became part of the Council Bluffs community in 1978, after she was hired as an elementary teacher in the Council Bluffs Community Schools District. Elizabeth’s teaching career spanned 35 years, including service at Madison, DeForest, Edison and College View schools until she retired in 2013.

“When I became part of PCCF, I was impressed with the stated vision and emphasis on rural and urban Pottawattamie County,” she said.

Elizabeth had already established a fund through Omaha Community Foundation, but felt the time was right and she was ready to establish a fund through PCCF, as well.

Elizabeth first came to PCCF several years back, to discuss her desire to make a difference in our southwest Iowa community.