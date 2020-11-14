Nov. 14 Face of the Day: Annie Esterling, Thriving Titans

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is celebrating National Community Foundation Week with stories of impact, partnerships, and challenges. The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response fund was established in March 2020 to support the many and varied ongoing local efforts of our nonprofit partners to address challenges brought forth by COVID-19, as well as focus philanthropic efforts to ensure resources are available to the nonprofit organizations serving our community.

The Response fund, a partnership between the Iowa West Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, leverages Foundation funds with outside donations that are collectively channeled to provide everything from internet access for our school children to COVID-19 testing equipment for local healthcare organizations. To date, the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund has granted $1,071,620 to 47 projects and initiatives.

Thriving Titans, one of the nonprofit recipients, was granted funding to provide weekend food bags to Lewis Central families facing food insecurities. Thriving Titans is a group of dedicated families and businesses with a common goal of ensuring all students in the Lewis Central school district have everything they need to thrive in all areas of life. The organization provides food, personal care items, clothing and other emergency needs for Lewis Central families.