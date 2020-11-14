Nov. 14 Face of the Day: Annie Esterling, Thriving Titans

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is celebrating National Community Foundation Week with stories of impact, partnerships, and challenges. The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response fund was established in March 2020 to support the many and varied ongoing local efforts of our nonprofit partners to address challenges brought forth by COVID-19, as well as focus philanthropic efforts to ensure resources are available to the nonprofit organizations serving our community.
The Response fund, a partnership between the Iowa West Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, leverages Foundation funds with outside donations that are collectively channeled to provide everything from internet access for our school children to COVID-19 testing equipment for local healthcare organizations. To date, the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund has granted $1,071,620 to 47 projects and initiatives.
Thriving Titans, one of the nonprofit recipients, was granted funding to provide weekend food bags to Lewis Central families facing food insecurities. Thriving Titans is a group of dedicated families and businesses with a common goal of ensuring all students in the Lewis Central school district have everything they need to thrive in all areas of life. The organization provides food, personal care items, clothing and other emergency needs for Lewis Central families.
The weekend food bags were distributed to students accessing the free breakfast and lunch program during the school closure and summer months. The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response funding allowed Thriving Titans to purchase and pack 3,926 bags for students, with an average of 400 bags handed out weekly.
“Our families were extremely grateful to be able to utilize the free breakfast and lunch services that LC provided, plus the weekend bags that Thriving Titans provided,” said Annie Esterling, Thriving Titans president and founder. “We are so thankful for Pottawattamie County Community Foundation’s generosity and the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund for providing us the funds to serve our families on a larger scale.”
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about The Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund, please visit ourpccf.org.
— Pottawattamie County Community Foundation
