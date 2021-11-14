Nov. 14 Face of the Day: Tamara Brunow

Love for humanity is at the root of philanthropy. On Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community — toward the enrichment of our world.

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is thrilled to feature Tamara Brunow, CEO and owner of Brunow Contracting, for her commitment to creating tangible impact and powerful positive change in our community.

Tamara Brunow has a passion for empowering women in our community. She shares freely about her desire to help lift women up out of poverty, encourage women to overcome their challenges and personal struggles, and her personal commitment to ensuring there are resources in our southwest Iowa community to make dreams of success a reality. That is why Tamara felt it was important to support the recent IMPACT for Women Summit on October 28, sponsored by the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa.