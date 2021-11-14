Nov. 14 Face of the Day: Tamara Brunow

Love for humanity is at the root of philanthropy. On Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community — toward the enrichment of our world.
Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is thrilled to feature Tamara Brunow, CEO and owner of Brunow Contracting, for her commitment to creating tangible impact and powerful positive change in our community.
Tamara Brunow has a passion for empowering women in our community. She shares freely about her desire to help lift women up out of poverty, encourage women to overcome their challenges and personal struggles, and her personal commitment to ensuring there are resources in our southwest Iowa community to make dreams of success a reality. That is why Tamara felt it was important to support the recent IMPACT for Women Summit on October 28, sponsored by the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa.
“As a woman business owner, I feel that I have a duty to support the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa as a way to give back to our local community,” said Brunow. “It is imperative that southwest Iowa protects, identifies and supports women at all stages of life, education and career. Keeping the women of Iowa empowered and healthy makes for stronger families and strong female role models for our future generations to look up to.”
Through purposeful planning, strategic insight, and a collaborative needs-assessment within the communities that make up southwest Iowa, the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa was designed to improve the quality of life and well-being of women and their families in four key focus areas: Education for Women of All Ages; Accessible and Affordable Childcare; Women’s Health Safety and Well-being; and Aging in Place.
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about PCCF and the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, visit ourpccf.org.
— Pottawattamie County Community Foundation