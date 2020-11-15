Nov. 15 Face of the Day: Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh

Love for humanity is at the root of philanthropy. Today, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community — toward enrichment of our world. Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is pleased to feature Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh for their commitment to creating impact in our community.
Dr. Rassekh came to the community of Council Bluffs in 1972 and started his practice in neurosurgery. He and Mrs. Rassekh thoroughly enjoy our community, and chose to create a private educational foundation in 2011 to provide scholarships for students in our area to attend community college.
Dr. Rassekh also worked with Dr. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District, to bring the District’s vision of a Tradeworks Academy Program to reality. This unique educational program is designed to help students achieve both a diploma and trade-related certificate from the Tradeworks Academy upon completion of high school.
Dr. and Mrs. Rassekh feel honored to have great philanthropic partnerships with Council Bluffs Schools and with Dr. Dan Kinney and Iowa Western Community College that create educational opportunities in our community.
The Rassekhs also want to thank Donna Dostal and her team at PCCF for their contributions to our community and for helping them create a fund at the Community Foundation. They feel they are able to be supportive to community needs through their charitable fund at PCCF, and appreciate how the Foundation is a conduit for others to create impact.
The Rassekhs generously, yet humbly, support projects that address the most urgent needs facing families and individuals in our community today. Dr. Rassekh recognizes how our community is very philanthropic and Christiane is grateful that they are able to provide support to initiatives that are important to their family.
On this day dedicated to philanthropy, we applaud and celebrate the Rassekhs for their true “love for humanity.”
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about PCCF, please visit ourpccf.org.
— Pottawattamie County Community Foundation
