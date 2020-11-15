Nov. 15 Face of the Day: Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh

Love for humanity is at the root of philanthropy. Today, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community — toward enrichment of our world. Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is pleased to feature Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh for their commitment to creating impact in our community.

Dr. Rassekh came to the community of Council Bluffs in 1972 and started his practice in neurosurgery. He and Mrs. Rassekh thoroughly enjoy our community, and chose to create a private educational foundation in 2011 to provide scholarships for students in our area to attend community college.

Dr. Rassekh also worked with Dr. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District, to bring the District’s vision of a Tradeworks Academy Program to reality. This unique educational program is designed to help students achieve both a diploma and trade-related certificate from the Tradeworks Academy upon completion of high school.

Dr. and Mrs. Rassekh feel honored to have great philanthropic partnerships with Council Bluffs Schools and with Dr. Dan Kinney and Iowa Western Community College that create educational opportunities in our community.

