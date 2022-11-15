Nov. 15 Face of the Day: Rod Rhoden

On Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and individuals active in the charitable community — to the enrichment of our world. The Community Foundation for Western Iowa is thrilled to feature Rod Rhoden of Motors Management for his philanthropic spirit and his commitment to creating a legacy of lasting, positive impact in our region.

Rod Rhoden, a Glenwood native, created the Rod Rhoden Foundation approximately 10 years ago, and an endowed Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at the Community Foundation for Western Iowa in 2016. These charitable tools are tangible and lasting ways to support organizations and causes throughout the region now and for years to come. Two western Iowa organizations that continue to benefit from Mr. Rhoden’s generosity include Glen Haven Village and Glenwood Fire and Rescue.

“The fund at the Community Foundation allows me to donate funds to nonprofit organizations of my choice throughout the year,” said Rhoden. His DAF with the Community Foundation gives him flexibility, and he can then maximize his impact with the Foundation’s matching dollars into endowment funds. These matching funds, particularly the special 20% match to endowed funds in celebration of Giving Tuesday this year, enable him to create even more impact for years to come.

“My charitable fund at the Community Foundation also gives me the ability to save for special southwest Iowa projects,” he said. “I would advise everyone to look to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa as a very easy and efficient method to plan for your current and future charitable giving.”

The Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. Visit givewesterniowa.org to learn more about the Community Foundation and to “Give Where We Live.”