Nov. 16 Face of the Day: Catrina Trabal

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa continues its celebration of National Community Foundation Week — a celebration highlighting the far-reaching impact of over 800 community foundations in the United States. The Community Foundation continues to create durable, positive impact in our region and recently launched SHARE Iowa in its nine-county service area. This dynamic, engaging online tool helps nonprofit organizations communicate about events, encourage donations through Amazon wish lists, better engage volunteer opportunities and provides an easy and flexible way to receive donations.

To support the launch of SHARE Iowa and support the Community Foundation’s larger footprint, we are excited to introduce Catrina Trabal. In her role as Community Partnerships Manager at the Community Foundation, Catrina works with nonprofit organizations and the community to amplify a culture of giving in western Iowa. She helps provide resources and expertise while cultivating relationships with nonprofit partners in the SHARE Iowa network, and manages the Community Foundation’s Impact Grants process.

Catrina, a lifelong resident of Treynor, loves how our communities and nonprofits are creating a culture of philanthropic impact throughout western Iowa and says, “I am constantly amazed with the innovative and creative ideas people have to generate action to enhance the communities we live in.”

SHARE Iowa is the key resource for our community members far and near to connect to causes and communities they are passionate about. In addition to the Community Foundation for Western Iowa, SHARE Iowa is supported by other Iowa funders, including the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Google, Iowa Council on Foundations, and the Iowa West Foundation.

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit western Iowa for future generations. Learn more at givewesterniowa.org.