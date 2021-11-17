Nov. 17 Face of the Day: Jennifer Green

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. This week, we celebrate people active in the philanthropic community and dedicated to the enrichment of our world.

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is delighted to feature difference maker Jennifer Green with the Charles E. Lakin Foundation for her commitment to creating impact in our community.

Jennifer manages the grant activities of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and serves on the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Substance Abuse Fund committee at PCCF.

“After learning about all of the great things PCCF was doing through their various grants…and seeing how they build up the community, who wouldn’t want to be involved?” Jennifer said.

She said she feels that PCCF builds up local nonprofits through grant funding and lends their expertise on how to fundraise and garner community support, which is vital for nonprofits to build upon their missions.