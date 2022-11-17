Nov. 17 Face of the Day: Kelsey Stupfell

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa is celebrating National Community Foundation Week with stories of impact, partnerships, and philanthropy. The Community Foundation is proud to feature Kelsey Stupfell, Director of Public Relations with TS Bank — this year’s sponsor of GivingTuesday712 on November 29.

Joining forces with SHARE Iowa and the Community Foundation is a perfect mission-match for TS Bank, who strongly believes in reinvesting in the communities they serve. TS Bank has granted nearly $5 Million throughout southwest Iowa since 2007.

GivingTuesday712 is a local — and global — movement that encourages people to give, collaborate and celebrate radical generosity. SHARE Iowa, the Community Foundation’s newest initiative, helps amplify a culture of giving in western Iowa while creating lasting impact.

“Giving is one of our company’s core principles, and one we’ll always stand behind,” Stupfell said. “Working towards something bigger than ourselves really makes our efforts worthwhile. We are proud to be a community bank that plays a role in the success of our southwest Iowa communities, whether through financial services or our giving initiatives, including partnerships with SHARE Iowa.”

Stupfell added that SHARE Iowa helps connect individual donors and philanthropic leaders to area nonprofits, aids in the expansion of growing opportunities for positive change and helps spur donor engagement in western Iowa.

“TS Bank loves seeing first-hand how each community harnesses their local strengths for positive change and we look forward to the support SHARE Iowa will provide area nonprofit organizations so they can thrive for years to come,” she said.

The Community Foundation is excited to announce $250,000 in matching fund dollars for gifts made between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2 in support of GivingTuesday712! The Community Foundation will match gifts at 20% — for donations up to $100,000 per endowment — on a first come, first served basis. Learn more at givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa/giving-tuesday.