Nov. 17 Face of the Day: Kimberly Kolakowski, Family Inc.

National Community Foundation Week recognizes the important work of over 800 community foundations throughout America and their approach in addressing civic and economic challenges. Pottawattamie County Community Foundation created the “Make It Happen” workshop series as an innovative way to build philanthropic efforts throughout southwest Iowa and to help nonprofit organizations grow and better serve our community.
“Make It Happen” is a seven-month process focused on different aspects within a nonprofit organization including: annual fund, board member engagement, volunteers, donors, and professional strengths within the workplace. The workshop series launched in January 2020 with seven area nonprofits, including Family, Inc., an organization that provides public health and family support services to women, children, and families in Pottawattamie and Mills counties.
Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family, Inc., was honored to be a member of the inaugural cohort and found the program to be incredibly effective. She appreciated how organizations could include their board members in the program, which allowed for collaborative learning and planning. Additionally, Kimberly found that the unique blend of nonprofit organizations and being able to share experiences through orchestrated conversations contributed to the success of the “Make It Happen” program.
Kolakowski indicated that information learned surrounding: the elements of philanthropy, case-statement building, donor engagement, designing fundraising pieces, and successful event planning were beneficial to the future of Family, Inc. She added, “The information is everything a novice organization, like Family, Inc., can use as we dip our toes into the fundraising water.”
“PCCF is an incredibly valuable asset to our community,” said Kolakowski. “Donna Dostal and her team are incredible connectors who each have their finger on the pulse of our community. They work hard to stay informed about what’s going on, where the needs are, and who might be able to fill them as they work to help nonprofits build sustainability. Donna knows from experience the hard work of a nonprofit and brings that understanding to all that she does.”
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about PCCF, please visit ourpccf.org.
— Pottawattamie County Community Foundation
