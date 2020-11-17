Nov. 17 Face of the Day: Kimberly Kolakowski, Family Inc.

National Community Foundation Week recognizes the important work of over 800 community foundations throughout America and their approach in addressing civic and economic challenges. Pottawattamie County Community Foundation created the “Make It Happen” workshop series as an innovative way to build philanthropic efforts throughout southwest Iowa and to help nonprofit organizations grow and better serve our community.

“Make It Happen” is a seven-month process focused on different aspects within a nonprofit organization including: annual fund, board member engagement, volunteers, donors, and professional strengths within the workplace. The workshop series launched in January 2020 with seven area nonprofits, including Family, Inc., an organization that provides public health and family support services to women, children, and families in Pottawattamie and Mills counties.

Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family, Inc., was honored to be a member of the inaugural cohort and found the program to be incredibly effective. She appreciated how organizations could include their board members in the program, which allowed for collaborative learning and planning. Additionally, Kimberly found that the unique blend of nonprofit organizations and being able to share experiences through orchestrated conversations contributed to the success of the “Make It Happen” program.