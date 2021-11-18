Nov. 18 Face of the Day: Amanda Lebeck

“The community foundation assisted us with three major projects,” Amanda said. “The first project was starting our wellness center. We were able to purchase commercial grade fitness equipment and convert two classrooms into a wellness center. Currently we have 60 active memberships and are serving 136 people in our community. The second project was the purchase and installation of basketball hoop extenders to help members of the Walnut Wellness Center use these hoops more easily. Members use them every day, as do our little league teams from the AHSTW School District. This year’s grant of $5,000 helped us install handicap accessible doors throughout the wellness facility and will help folks of all abilities access the Center with ease.”