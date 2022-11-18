Nov. 18 Face of the Day: Brandy Wallar

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa concludes the celebration of National Community Foundation Week by spotlighting a new endowment partnership with New Visions Homeless Services (NVHS). Agency endowment funds are an effective way to create both short-and long-term sustainability for an organization.

The mission of NVHS is to provide help, hope and opportunities to neighbors in our community who are experiencing homelessness and hunger. In early 2022, a local community leader and his wife anonymously established an endowment at the Community Foundation to support the important and innovative work that NVHS and Brandy Wallar, Interim CEO, is doing to make a difference in our community.

Wallar was elated to learn of the incredibly generous donation made to support NVHS.

“Knowing that the work you do through your organization matters to the community and that supporters are willing to invest in your mission, means the world to us,” Wallar said. “It validates the importance of serving our neighbors in need, and that donors want to see this organization succeed to serve the community into the future.”

NVHS plans to use endowment earnings through the Community Foundation to support programs, such as the community warming center, a critical service that has served several hundred people during the harsh winters in recent years.

Wallar is grateful to the Community Foundation for financially investing in western Iowa and helping facilitate relationships and learning opportunities for our local nonprofits.

“The Community Foundation also believes in advocacy … not only listening, but responding to the ever-changing needs of our community,” she added.

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit western Iowa for future generations. To learn more about the Community Foundation and Agency Funds, visit givewesterniowa.org.