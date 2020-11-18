Nov. 18 Face of the Day: Tom Emmett, Dodge House

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is celebrating National Community Foundation Week by sharing the story of a new agency partnership. Agency funds at PCCF are a simple and efficient way to build an endowment that will help create sustainability for an organization, while providing dollars to meet agency needs.

The Historic General Dodge House, a 14-room, three-story Victorian mansion, was built in 1869, and stands on a high terrace overlooking the Missouri Valley. The beautiful mansion displays such architectural features as parquet floors, cherry, walnut and butternut woodwork, and a number of modern conveniences quite unusual for the period, such as central heating and hot and cold running water. Tom Emmett, the executive director of the Dodge House, created a fund in 2020 to support critical emergencies and capital construction that would be life-changing for the Dodge House.

Emmett has found that the Dodge House endowment with PCCF is attractive to donors because it is a long term declaration. The organization wants to have a way for donors to give to a fund that will mature and grow while creating a better opportunity to provide tax advantages for supporters. Donors amplify their impact with matching dollars for the Dodge House, courtesy of PCCF’s 10% charitable giving incentive program for endowed funds.