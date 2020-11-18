Nov. 18 Face of the Day: Tom Emmett, Dodge House

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is celebrating National Community Foundation Week by sharing the story of a new agency partnership. Agency funds at PCCF are a simple and efficient way to build an endowment that will help create sustainability for an organization, while providing dollars to meet agency needs.
The Historic General Dodge House, a 14-room, three-story Victorian mansion, was built in 1869, and stands on a high terrace overlooking the Missouri Valley. The beautiful mansion displays such architectural features as parquet floors, cherry, walnut and butternut woodwork, and a number of modern conveniences quite unusual for the period, such as central heating and hot and cold running water. Tom Emmett, the executive director of the Dodge House, created a fund in 2020 to support critical emergencies and capital construction that would be life-changing for the Dodge House.
Emmett has found that the Dodge House endowment with PCCF is attractive to donors because it is a long term declaration. The organization wants to have a way for donors to give to a fund that will mature and grow while creating a better opportunity to provide tax advantages for supporters. Donors amplify their impact with matching dollars for the Dodge House, courtesy of PCCF’s 10% charitable giving incentive program for endowed funds.
“It is a clear symbol that our institution has long-term plans, objectives and intentions,” Emmett said. “An endowment fund at PCCF is also attractive to potential donors because they can see their gift grow over the long term.”
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about agency funds at PCCF, please visit ourpccf.org.
- Pottawattamie County Community Foundation
