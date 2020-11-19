Nov. 19 Face of the Day: Heidi Lunn, Kids Place

National Community Foundation Week recognizes the important work of over 800 community foundations throughout America and their innovative approach in addressing civic and economic challenges. Pottawattamie County Community Foundation has identified several significant challenges facing women in our communities, and as a result of purposeful planning and strategic insight, created The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa.

In its inaugural grant cycle in July 2020, PCCF awarded $48,640 in project funding to organizations whose programming and projects are focused on improving the quality of life and well-being of women and their families in southwest Iowa.

Kids Place, a childcare facility in Glenwood, was awarded $10,000 to support classroom repairs and renovations. The mission of Kids Place is to provide a safe, comfortable environment for all children to learn, love, and grow, and to offer peace of mind to parents through equal, dependable, quality childcare.

Renovations to Kids Place will provide larger classrooms to increase the number of children served, while continuing to provide a quality and safe environment for students.