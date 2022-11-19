Nov. 19 Face of the Day: Ricky the Rottwieler

With a smile like his, it’s hard to believe Ricky the Rottwieler hasn’t found his forever home yet.

Ricky is a 5-year-old male Rottwieler mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is “a goofy boy who loves to play.” He is always looking forward to being active and going on adventures. He knows a few basic commands, but he could stand some obedience training. His adoption fee is $275, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

Midlands would like to thank all the volunteers, staff and animal lovers who came out to support the shelter during PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Week last week. Many furry friends were adopted, clearing the way ahead of the holiday season.

Be on the lookout for more news in the winter months ahead. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.