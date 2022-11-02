Nov. 2 Face of the Day: Cole Hobbs

Cole Hobbs recently finished his football season, and now he’s focused on the great outdoors.

Hobbs, 15, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he’s been a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools since preschool. He’s now a sophomore in high school, and looking back at all the years he’s spent on “The Hill,” he said it’s been an experience he wouldn’t trade.

“It’s been a really cool experience,” he said. “Everyone’s excited in the hallways. It’s a great community, and someone is always there for you.”

Hobbs keeps busy outside the classroom as a student-athlete. He plays on the St. Albert football team, which recently wrapped up its season. He also plays baseball for the Falcons.

Hobbs said there’s no greater feeling than putting on his uniform and taking the field. From the competition and camaraderie with his teammates to the roars of the crowd, playing sports gives him life. His older brother, Cael, is a senior, and he said it’s been great playing alongside him. It will be bittersweet, but he is looking forward to playing one more season of baseball with him this summer.

Outside of school and sports, Hobbs is avid outdoorsman. He loves hunting waterfowl, and he’s been busy on the weekends since the season recently began. He also enjoy bass fishing, and his favorite guy to go hunting or angling with is his cousin Nate. The two can often be found near private ponds or along the Missouri River.

Following high school, Hobbs said he plans on pursuing trade school to become an electrician. He said it seems like interesting, challenging work that pays well. In the meantime, he plans on enjoying the next couple of years at St. Albert.