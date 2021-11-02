Nov. 2 Face of the Day: Stevie

The Face of the Day is Stevie, named after Stevie Nicks, and she lives with Jersey — a previous Face of the Day.

Stevie is a 1-year-old Australian shepherd who is a “pandemic companion.” We call her that because her mom, Riley, brought her home in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She loves chewing on sticks and stealing socks. She also enjoys hunting squirrels — even though she has never caught one.

When it comes to food, she loves whip cream, pumpkin and vanilla Oreos. She is also a fan of Taco Bell items — mainly the tortillas and cheesy roll ups.

Don’t worry, she doesn’t eat human food all the time.

Stevie is a “velcro dog” who loves her mom and follows her around everywhere, but Riley doesn’t mind (or maybe she just tells Stevie that).

She likes to think she is bigger than she is — she’s 40 pounds — and tackles Jersey (who is 70 pounds) daily.

At the end of the day, Stevie loves to curl up next to her mom to unwind from a crazy day of chasing squirrels.

— Emmalee Scheibe