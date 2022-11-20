Nov. 20 Face of the Day: Bruce the Dog

Bruce the dog is an old, loving dog, and pups and cats like him are just $50 this week only.

Bruce is a male senior rat terrier mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he is “friendly, affectionate, gentle and funny” and that he “loves kisses.” When adopted he will have a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and will be neutered.

Midlands is currently at capacity with cats and dogs, and they’re having a sale this week to help clear some kennels ahead of the holidays. All cats and dogs 1 and older are just $50 through Nov. 26, including Bruce. The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving, but animal lovers are invited to swing by from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.