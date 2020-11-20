Nov. 20 Face of the Day: Rolland Thomas

Rolland Thomas is carving for a cause.

Thomas, 87, is a native of Mondamin. He graduated from Mondamin High School, which is now West Harrison High School, in 1951. He worked just across the river for a bit before enlisting in the U.S. Army, and he later served in the Korean War.

When he got back, Thomas began a career in farming. His father let him get his start by working his land and using his machinery. He farmed with his brother, Norvin, and they eventually started taking care of 1,600 acres. They even raised cattle and hogs. Thomas farmed until 1994, when he stopped working the land to battle cancer.

He also worked selling corn seed for Dekalb, and he retired in 2013. During his time as a farmer, Thomas took up wood carving as a hobby. He and some friends found a yearly carving convention in Branson, Missouri, in the 1970s, which he attended for 10 years straight. He studied caricature carving for a few years before turning to the true to life style. He amassed a wealth of tools over the years. He said his favorite carving tools are handmade knives he acquired from various professional carvers over the years.

“It was very good steel, very hard,” he said. “Most of those were better than anything you could buy.”