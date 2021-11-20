Nov. 20 Face of the Day: Shane Hoss

Shane Hoss is a Thomas Jefferson grad whose southwest Iowa roots go back multiple generations.

He is a familiar face on both the indoor and outdoor soccer fields of Council Bluffs, having grown up playing youth sports and then volunteering with the Council Bluffs Soccer Club. He has served as a coach, interim executive director and member of the soccer task force that eventually led to creation of the Iowa West Sports Plex.

Shane is a valued member of the Iowa West Foundation’s Placemaking Advisory Committee, where he volunteers his expertise as an engineer. Hoss received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architectural engineering from the University of Nebraska, and currently works for Engineering Technologies, Inc.

A member of the Council Bluffs Chamber’s Leadership Class of 28, Shane continues to volunteer for the program on the Leadership Curriculum committee. In his spare time, he and his wife Jill, enjoy watching their kids’ sports activities, which include swimming and, of course, soccer.