 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20 Face of the Day: Shane Hoss
0 comments

Nov. 20 Face of the Day: Shane Hoss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hoss, Shane FOTD.jpg

Shane Hoss

 CHRIS RUHAAK, HEARTLAND PHOTOGRAPHY & DESIGN

Shane Hoss is a Thomas Jefferson grad whose southwest Iowa roots go back multiple generations.

He is a familiar face on both the indoor and outdoor soccer fields of Council Bluffs, having grown up playing youth sports and then volunteering with the Council Bluffs Soccer Club. He has served as a coach, interim executive director and member of the soccer task force that eventually led to creation of the Iowa West Sports Plex.

Shane is a valued member of the Iowa West Foundation’s Placemaking Advisory Committee, where he volunteers his expertise as an engineer. Hoss received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architectural engineering from the University of Nebraska, and currently works for Engineering Technologies, Inc.

A member of the Council Bluffs Chamber’s Leadership Class of 28, Shane continues to volunteer for the program on the Leadership Curriculum committee. In his spare time, he and his wife Jill, enjoy watching their kids’ sports activities, which include swimming and, of course, soccer.

Members of the Iowa West Foundation’s Advisory Committees are volunteers responsible for reviewing grants following a staff-led due diligence process before board approval. This is a critical and community-centric piece of the grantmaking process, as all committee members live or work in Pottawattamie County.

They also specialize in a variety of industries, offering insight and expertise into what makes programs and projects most impactful. Committee members serve a maximum of two, three-year stints.

For more information, go to iowawestfoundation.org.

— Iowa West Foundation

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nov. 12: Mick McKinley
Face of the Day

Nov. 12: Mick McKinley

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert