Nov. 21 Face of the Day: Debbie Orduna

Debbie Orduna has dedicated her life to helping children and families.

From her role as the president and CEO of Children’s Square to her service on the Iowa West Foundation Healthy Families Advisory Committee, Debbie is the consummate advocate. She is also involved with the Leadership Council Bluffs’ Alumni Association.

Debbie earned her bachelor’s degree in Human Services from the College of Saint Mary, master’s in Human Services from Bellevue University and is finishing her Ph.D. in human capital management from Bellevue University, with her doctoral research concentrating on the relationship between an individual’s psychological capital and workplace success when influenced by leadership style.

On a day off, you may find Debbie and her husband Jason at the Iowa West Field House, watching her boys, Christian and Vincent, play basketball.

Fun fact: Debbie enjoys tinkering with Legos.

Members of the Iowa West Foundation’s Advisory Committees are volunteers responsible for reviewing grants following a staff-led due diligence process before board approval. This is a critical and community-centric piece of the grantmaking process, as all committee members live or work in Pottawattamie County.