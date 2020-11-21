Nov. 21 Face of the Day: Dr. Kelsey Wittorf

Dr. Kelsey Wittorf is brightening the smiles of Council Bluffs and beyond.

Wittorf grew up as a Monarch in Schleswig. She attended Denison-Schleswig High School and graduated in 2011. She then studied biology and Spanish at Simpson College in Indianola before going to dental school across the river at Creighton University in Omaha.

Wittorf said she loved her science courses in high school, and they inspired her to pursue a career in the health care profession. She shadowed across a number of medical fields during that time, and she really enjoyed the atmosphere of a dental clinic.

She said dentistry was both a career and lifestyle choice. With her job, she is providing overall health care to her patients, but isn’t on call like other doctors or surgeons can be. She wants to raise a family someday, and she said the dentist’s schedule will make it easier for her to do so. Wittorf graduated from Creighton in 2019 and immediately took a doctor position at Omni Dental Center, which has practices in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake, Oakland and Omaha.