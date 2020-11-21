Nov. 21 Face of the Day: Dr. Kelsey Wittorf

Dr. Kelsey Wittorf is brightening the smiles of Council Bluffs and beyond.
Wittorf grew up as a Monarch in Schleswig. She attended Denison-Schleswig High School and graduated in 2011. She then studied biology and Spanish at Simpson College in Indianola before going to dental school across the river at Creighton University in Omaha.
Wittorf said she loved her science courses in high school, and they inspired her to pursue a career in the health care profession. She shadowed across a number of medical fields during that time, and she really enjoyed the atmosphere of a dental clinic.
She said dentistry was both a career and lifestyle choice. With her job, she is providing overall health care to her patients, but isn’t on call like other doctors or surgeons can be. She wants to raise a family someday, and she said the dentist’s schedule will make it easier for her to do so. Wittorf graduated from Creighton in 2019 and immediately took a doctor position at Omni Dental Center, which has practices in Council Bluffs, Carter Lake, Oakland and Omaha.
Wittorf said her time at Omni Dental has been a treat, noting an excellent, professional staff and patients whom she’s built great relationships with. She hasn’t been there long, but she said she wants to be at Omni Dental “for a long, long time.” She’s been living in Council Bluffs for the past six years, and she said the community is just as warm and welcoming as her practice. She loves going home every night knowing she helped brighten the smiles of southwest Iowa.
Outside of work, Wittorf enjoys hitting the city’s trail system for walks and bike rides. She is active in her church and she loves immersing herself in literature. She’s also quite the foodie and enjoys exploring new dishes at restaurants in Council Bluffs, Omaha and beyond. She said that whenever we get past the COVID-19 pandemic she plans on having a much-deserved night out on the town for dinner and drinks.
