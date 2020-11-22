Nov. 22 Face of the Day: Amy Blum

Amy Blum has been a familiar face at Omni Dental Center for more than two decades.

Blum grew up in Manila, a small town north of the Harlan area. She attended IKM High School, which is now IKM-Manning High School, and graduated in 1996.

She then went to school to become a dental assistant at Iowa Western Community College.

Growing up, Blum had braces and she said her dentist always took great care of her and made her comfortable. She said that inspired her to want to do the same for others.

In 1999, Blum took a job at Omni Dental and she’s been there ever since. That was back when there was only one practice, located in the Omni Centre in downtown Council Bluffs. She now works as the office lead in the current Council Bluffs practice, 1026 Woodbury Ave., and there are also Omni Dental locations in Carter Lake, Oakland and Omaha.

Blum said it’s been a great experience being a part of the practice’s growth over the years.

“It’s great here,” she said. “I’m a people person, and I love getting to know the patients one on one. The team that I work with is great, the doctors are fantastic. The technology that we have, just watching it grow and change over the years has been really neat.”