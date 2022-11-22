 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nov. 22 Face of the Day: Johanna Flanagan

  • 0
112222-cbn-news-face

Johanna Flanagan

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Johanna Flanagan is thankful for many things this holiday season.

Flanagan, who goes by Jojo, is an 11-year-old Council Bluffs girl and a sixth-grader at Heartland Christian School. She attended Heartland Christian until the third grade and was homeschooled for a couple years. She returned back to the school this year, and she said it’s been great to be back, so far.

Flanagan is in her first season of basketball, playing for Heartland Christian. She said she loves being active, and she’s enjoyed working alongside her friends and peers from school. She’s excited for the season to unfold and to continue learning new things on the court.

Flanagan is also excited for some rest and relaxation as her Thanksgiving break quickly approaches. She said her family is planning on having a Turkey Day celebration at her grandparents’ house in Carter Lake.

People are also reading…

With the weather looking nicer than last week, she said she’s excited to play outside with family as they gather for the holiday. She’s also looking forward to a nice meal, and she noted that mashed potatoes and lots of gravy is her favorite Thanksgiving staple.

Flanagan said she is thankful for many things, but she said she is especially thankful to be back at Heartland Christian this year. She said it’s nice to be back in the classroom and seeing her friends more often.

Outside of school, Flanagan enjoys playing video games, spending time with friends and family and playing with pets. Between her family, Flanagan has a cat, Precious; a chihuahua, Paquito; a cockatoo, Scuttle; and a schnauzer mix, Timmy.

She hopes everyone at Heartland Christian and the rest of the community has a warm, safe Thanksgiving.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nov. 15 Face of the Day: Rod Rhoden

Nov. 15 Face of the Day: Rod Rhoden

On Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and individuals active in the charitable community …

Nov. 11 Face of the Day: Jigsaw

Nov. 11 Face of the Day: Jigsaw

Jigsaw is one of many Midlands Humane Society animals looking to be the missing piece in your puzzle, and now is as good of a time as any duri…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert