Nov. 22 Face of the Day: Johanna Flanagan

Johanna Flanagan is thankful for many things this holiday season.

Flanagan, who goes by Jojo, is an 11-year-old Council Bluffs girl and a sixth-grader at Heartland Christian School. She attended Heartland Christian until the third grade and was homeschooled for a couple years. She returned back to the school this year, and she said it’s been great to be back, so far.

Flanagan is in her first season of basketball, playing for Heartland Christian. She said she loves being active, and she’s enjoyed working alongside her friends and peers from school. She’s excited for the season to unfold and to continue learning new things on the court.

Flanagan is also excited for some rest and relaxation as her Thanksgiving break quickly approaches. She said her family is planning on having a Turkey Day celebration at her grandparents’ house in Carter Lake.

With the weather looking nicer than last week, she said she’s excited to play outside with family as they gather for the holiday. She’s also looking forward to a nice meal, and she noted that mashed potatoes and lots of gravy is her favorite Thanksgiving staple.

Flanagan said she is thankful for many things, but she said she is especially thankful to be back at Heartland Christian this year. She said it’s nice to be back in the classroom and seeing her friends more often.

Outside of school, Flanagan enjoys playing video games, spending time with friends and family and playing with pets. Between her family, Flanagan has a cat, Precious; a chihuahua, Paquito; a cockatoo, Scuttle; and a schnauzer mix, Timmy.

She hopes everyone at Heartland Christian and the rest of the community has a warm, safe Thanksgiving.