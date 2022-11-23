Nov. 23 Face of the Day: Ella Mescher

Ella Mescher is ready for a fun, family-filled Thanksgiving.

Mescher, 10, is a Council Bluffs girl who is the daughter of Jamie and Randy Mescher. She is one of five siblings and her sisters are Ava, 15; Haylee, 14; and Zoey, 12; and she has a younger brother, Jackson, 7.

Mescher is a fifth-grader at Hoover Elementary School, where she’s been attending since she was a kindergartener. With her last year of elementary school getting shorter by the day, Mescher said it’s “kind of weird” knowing she’ll soon be leaving Hoover behind and moving on to middle school.

She said she’s made a lot of memories at Hoover, and she’s planning on making many more over the next few months. She said some of her favorite memories have come from the school’s end-of-year talent shows. As a fourth-grader, she portrayed Bruno from the animated film “Encanto” as her friends performed “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the soundtrack. She said she’s starting to think about what kind of skit or performance she’ll be doing for this year’s talent show.

Yesterday afternoon, excitement was in the air at Hoover as the final bell was close to ringing, starting the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Thanksgiving break. Mescher said she was looking forward to relaxing and having fun with family this holiday weekend. She said her family will be gathering at her grandpa’s house for the festivities this year. Her cousins will be joining, and she said she always enjoys having fun with them at gathering.

Mescher said they always play lots of board games, with her favorite being “The Game of Life.” She’s also looking forward to the Thanksgiving feast, and she said her favorite dish is stuffing.

Mescher said she’s thankful for family, friends and the roof over her head. She’s also thankful for the kindness she’s experienced from her classmates and teachers at Hoover, and she’s excited for a strong finish to her career as a Bulldog.