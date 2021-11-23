Nov. 23 Face of the Day: Shelley Whitcher

Shelley Whitcher is an Iowa native whose service as an AmeriCorps member helped to shape her career.
While working for a Washington D.C. nonprofit that supported currently and formerly incarcerated women and their families, she strengthened her passion for fairness under the law and access to the court system. Whitcher now serves as the deputy director of operations for Iowa Legal Aid and volunteers on the Iowa West Foundation’s Healthy Families Advisory Committee.
After clerking for the Fourth Judicial District judges, she started as a staff attorney in the Southwest Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid in Council Bluffs and later became the managing attorney of that office. Her bachelor’s degree and J.D. were both earned at the University of Iowa.
For many years, Shelley served as hresident of the Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) and chair of the HSAC Housing Committee. She currently serves as the vice chair of the Iowa Access to Justice Commission and the co-chair of the commission’s Community Outreach Workgroup.
When she’s not working, you can find Shelley enjoying a local restaurant (Pizza King and 712 are her favorites) with her husband, Chris, or watching her sons, Jasper and Jude, play.
Shelley’s previous adventures include hang gliding, skydiving, and bungee jumping (twice!).
Members of the Iowa West Foundation’s Advisory Committees are volunteers responsible for reviewing grants following a staff-led due diligence process before board approval. This is a critical and community-centric piece of the grantmaking process, as all committee members live or work in Pottawattamie County.
They also specialize in a variety of industries, offering insight and expertise into what makes programs and projects most impactful. Committee members serve a maximum of two, three-year stints.
