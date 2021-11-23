Nov. 23 Face of the Day: Shelley Whitcher

Shelley Whitcher is an Iowa native whose service as an AmeriCorps member helped to shape her career.

While working for a Washington D.C. nonprofit that supported currently and formerly incarcerated women and their families, she strengthened her passion for fairness under the law and access to the court system. Whitcher now serves as the deputy director of operations for Iowa Legal Aid and volunteers on the Iowa West Foundation’s Healthy Families Advisory Committee.

After clerking for the Fourth Judicial District judges, she started as a staff attorney in the Southwest Regional Office of Iowa Legal Aid in Council Bluffs and later became the managing attorney of that office. Her bachelor’s degree and J.D. were both earned at the University of Iowa.

For many years, Shelley served as hresident of the Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) and chair of the HSAC Housing Committee. She currently serves as the vice chair of the Iowa Access to Justice Commission and the co-chair of the commission’s Community Outreach Workgroup.

When she’s not working, you can find Shelley enjoying a local restaurant (Pizza King and 712 are her favorites) with her husband, Chris, or watching her sons, Jasper and Jude, play.