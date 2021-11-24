Nov. 24 Face of the Day: Dave Wise

Dave Wise was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and came to the Omaha area in 1996 to attend Creighton University. Fun fact: Creighton is his middle name!

Upon graduating, Dave received his BA and MBA, eventually moving to Council Bluffs in 2004 with his wife Katie, a lifelong Bluffs resident. Wise is senior vice president of business banking at TS Bank and has been on the Placemaking Committee with Iowa West Foundation since 2020.

He is also a board member with Children’s Square USA, Wings of Hope, Friends of the Council Bluffs Library and the Nebraska Enterprise Fund, for which he is the secretary/treasurer.

Now familiar with the southwest Iowa area, Wise likes to spend some of his free time running the trails at the Lewis and Clark Monument or having some pizza at Lincoln’s Pub. Based on his own free time activities, Dave recommends a hike at the Lewis and Clark Monument for those looking for a great view of the city. And to go with his love for pizza, he suggests checking out the bars along the 100 block. Dave and Katie are the proud parents of Owen and Molly, who both attend St Albert.