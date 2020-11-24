Nov. 24 Face of the Day: Dawn the dog

Dawn the dog is new to this side of the river, and she’d be thankful to find her forever home this holiday season. Dawn is a female, year-and-a-half-old German shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

She arrived as a shelter transfer from Nebraska Humane Society, and she’s been in Council Bluffs since Friday. Shelter staff members say she is “the life of the party” who is always looking to play and seems to love everyone she meets.

Her manners are a bit lacking, though, so the right owner will want to focus on training down the road and keeping her active. Midlands thinks she’d be best suited in a home with kids 10 or older and dogs her size, if any.

Dawn’s adoption fee is $225, which includes a microchip, age appropriate vaccines and altering. In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for a big sale and a month of fundraising.

The shelter’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser starts the day after Thanksgiving and runs through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to a designated amount will be matched.