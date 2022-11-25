Nov. 25 Face of the Day: Karne Croston

Karne Croston is thankful for her Franklin family.

Croston grew up in Sioux City, and she graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 2013. She then went to the University of Northern Iowa, where she studied education with a minor in literacy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2017. She finished her master’s degree from Grand Canyon University last year.

Following her graduation from UNI, Croston moved to Omaha and began student teaching in the third grade classrooms at Patriot Elementary School in Papillion, Nebraska.

In the fall of 2018, she received a job offer from the Council Bluffs Community School District to teach kindergarten at Franklin Elementary School. She took the job and has been at Franklin ever since.

Croston said she grew up admiring her teachers, which inspired her to pursue education as a career. She said she wants to be the positive influence on her students that her teachers were to her.

She said she was nervous about moving down in age to kindergarten, but fellow staff members helped make it a smooth transition. She said she can’t imagine being in any other class at the moment, noting how important the kindergarten year is for kids. She remarked how the first half of the school year isn’t even over yet and she’s seen her students grow so much.

Croston is in the middle of her Thanksgiving break from school, and she made a trip home to Sioux City to see family for the holiday. She said she had lots of family and friends to see, and was excited to head back to her old stomping grounds.

Croston said she’s thankful for many things this holiday season. Family comes in many forms for her. She said the Franklin staff, especially everyone in the kindergarten classrooms, have been so welcoming and kind over the past four years. And she loves her students, of course.

She also has two dogs, a golden doodle named Finnley and a golden retriever named Pretzel. She’s also a new homeowner, and is thankful for the new opportunities it creates.

Croston is looking forward to the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend before getting back to the classroom next week.