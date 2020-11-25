Nov. 25 Face of the Day: Makayla Richardson

Makayla Richardson is grateful for the people she works with and the residents she cares for at The Heritage at Fox Run.

Richardson was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended St. Albert High School, graduating in 2012. She then went to Iowa Western Community College for nursing school and later earned her Bachelor’s degree from Western Governors University in 2016.

While in school, Richardson worked as a certified nursing assistant at The Heritage at Fox Run. In 2014, she worked at an assisted living facility in Omaha. After earning her registered nurse designation, Richardson worked at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs for a few years before coming back to The Heritage, where she now operates as the director of health care.

Richardson said she was inspired to work in the health care profession after seeing people close to her need help over the years. She said it feels good being able to help others for a living. She’s been back at The Heritage since last May, and she said she was overjoyed when the position opened up. Richardson said the atmosphere at The Heritage is hard to beat, noting a close family of coworkers and a host of unique residents that she has the pleasure of getting to know.