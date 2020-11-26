Nov. 26 Face of the Day: Don Ridder

Don Ridder spent decades working with young people, and now he’s working with our community’s seniors. Ridder, 61, grew up on a farm outside of West Point, Nebraska.

He is the second youngest of 12 siblings who were all born over the span of almost 14 years. He graduated from West Point Central Catholic High School in 1977. His wife, Brenda, is also from West Point, and they’ve been together for 38 years.

They have three kids and four grandchildren, with one more on the way next month. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business education from Wayne State College. He received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and later earned a specialist degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

His most recent achievement was earning a doctoral degree in leadership and supervision from Creighton University. Ridder spent 31 years working in education, coaching football, basketball and track and serving as principal or administrator in both public and parochial schools.

Most of his time was spent at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Elkhorn, Nebraska, which was founded in 2000. He said it was a great experience helping mold his students into the best people they could be, but now after so many years of serving younger generations Ridder is now serving the elderly.