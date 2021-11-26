Nov. 26 Face of the Day: Rex the puppy

Rex the puppy is hoping to find a home that needs help finishing the turkey leftovers.

Rex is an 8-month-old German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Rex is a “goofy” boy who is very energetic and willing to learn some behavioral training.

He is a tall pup who could stand to put on a little weight. Due to his size and energy, households with older children are recommended as he learns to relax.

His adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, as the giving season is upon us this holiday season, Midlands is reminding people that Giving Tuesday is back again on Nov. 30. Sponsored by Share Omaha, as well as TS Bank and Core Bank, Giving Tuesday is an online fundraising drive that will benefit nonprofits and other organizations on both sides of the river in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area.

Midlands Humane Society has three different funds that people can donate to, and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation will be offering matching funds. The foundation will adding a 10% contribution to the Frank Fauble Midlands Humane Society Endowment Fund, the Pelton 4 Paws Fund and the Lisa Richter Memorial Fund.