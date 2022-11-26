Nov. 26 Face of the Day: Sugar

Sugar the dog wants to sweeten up your life, and her adoption fee is only $50 through the end of the day today.

Sugar is a 4-year-old female Australian cattle dog mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is shy at first, but is quick to warm up to those who show her love. They also think she would thrive in a household with another dog.

Her adoption fee includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering. Sugar and all other cats and dogs 1 and older have been only $50 to adopt this week, and today is the last day of the sale. The Midlands kennels have been filling up, so the shelter is trying to find its older animals loving homes for the holidays.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.