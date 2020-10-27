Nov. 27 Face of the Day: Jasmine the cat

Jasmine the cat is looking to turn her trick into a treat by finder her forever home this Halloween season.

Jasmine is a 10-month-old female tabby who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs. She arrived as an owner surrender early last month. Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said Jasmine can be shy to strangers at first, but will shortly reveal her loving and playful side.

Nelson said she amuses the shelter staff by doing near-somersaults around their legs, flopping for attention. They say she’d be a great contender in the Kitty Olympics.

“She starts off a little timid,” Nelson said. “But you can tell she wants to play and be loved. She’s just not quite sure how it all works.”

Jasmine’s adoption fee is $100. Nelson said there isn’t too much on the horizon, promotion- or event-wise, but said to follow the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

— Joe Shearer