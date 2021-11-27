Nov. 27 Face of the Day: Jenny and Aubree Faust

Jenny Faust and her daughter, Aubree, said that yesterday’s Black Friday shopping was just as much about getting in some quality time together as it was finding some good deals.

The mother-daughter duo made their way up to Council Bluffs from Glenwood as the sun was rising Friday morning. They were spotted perusing the selection of on-sale goods at Menards, their first Black Friday stop of the day.

They said going out shopping the day after Thanksgiving is an activity they’ve enjoyed together a few times over the years. After a busy day with family on Thursday, the two enjoyed spending some one-on-one time together.

“Honestly, it’s just a good excuse for us to hang out together, mother and daughter,” she said. “And to catch a good deal while we’re at it.”

Jenny Faust had some Christmas toys loaded up in their cart, as well as a pole tree trimmer for her husband to help avoid getting up on the roof or a ladder for tree maintenance. The younger Faust, 11, said she was excited to make the trip down the road to Bath & Body Works to stock up on some nice-smelling treats for herself.