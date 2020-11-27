Nov. 27 Face of the Day: Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith loves giving Husker fans a hard time this time of year. Smith grew up between Council Bluffs and Underwood near Weston.
He attended Lewis Central High School and graduated in 1997. He then went to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where he played football for four years. After college, he moved to Michigan for a few years, where he tried to get into the personal training and health club industry, but he said it wasn’t a very lucrative location to thrive in unless he was running his own establishment.
He returned home to work, specializing as a sports portrait photographer for 10 years. Smith said his clients were spread across five states and ranged from little league athletes all the way up to the likes of the Iowa State football team. He also worked as the operations production manager for Jack Link’s Beef Jerky out in Underwood for about eight years.
Smith has been friends with Matt Johnson, owner of Barley’s, for several years, and last year Johnson recruited Smith to join his team. He’s been a “jack of all trades” at Barley’s and the team is working on future projects.
Wednesday morning, Smith and other staff members were busy assembling takeout Thanksgiving cocktail packages. The bar has done well to adapt to new ways of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said they’re doing all they can to help people enjoy their Barley’s if they don’t want to dine in. He said not just Barley’s, but the entire 100 Block, is such a unique, friendly environment to be working in.
“There’s just such a sense of community here,” he said. “People are always willing to help each other when needed. It’s huge.”
Speaking of business, Smith is hoping the Iowa Hawkeyes can get the job done today and beat Nebraska for the sixth straight year in their Heroes game rivalry. Iowa is 6-3 against Nebraska since becoming division-mates in the Big Ten Conference, and Smith has been relishing the recent winning streak.
He said it’s always fun teasing Nebraska fans, which has become easier and easier as the win column has been swelling on their side the past five years.
“It’s always a really fun rivalry,” he said. “It’s fun ribbing back and forth, but it’s all in good fun. It’s always a fun week leading up to the game.”
Smith said that with how well Iowa has been playing and how Nebraska has been on the other side of the spectrum, the Hawkeyes could easily run away with it. He said a friend from Bennington, Nebraska, still owes him from a friendly wager from two years ago but can’t bring himself to bet on his Huskers this year, if that tells you anything.
“I think Nebraska usually plays up for this game, so it could be little bit better of a game than you think it could be,” he said.
Smith hopes everyone had a warm, safe Thanksgiving holiday weekend and he’s hoping the Hawkeyes can hoist the Heroes Trophy once more.
