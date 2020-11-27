Nov. 27 Face of the Day: Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith loves giving Husker fans a hard time this time of year. Smith grew up between Council Bluffs and Underwood near Weston.

He attended Lewis Central High School and graduated in 1997. He then went to Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where he played football for four years. After college, he moved to Michigan for a few years, where he tried to get into the personal training and health club industry, but he said it wasn’t a very lucrative location to thrive in unless he was running his own establishment.

He returned home to work, specializing as a sports portrait photographer for 10 years. Smith said his clients were spread across five states and ranged from little league athletes all the way up to the likes of the Iowa State football team. He also worked as the operations production manager for Jack Link’s Beef Jerky out in Underwood for about eight years.

Smith has been friends with Matt Johnson, owner of Barley’s, for several years, and last year Johnson recruited Smith to join his team. He’s been a “jack of all trades” at Barley’s and the team is working on future projects.