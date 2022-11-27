Nov. 27 Face of the Day: Tammy Rasmussen

Tammy Rasmussen has been all over the world, and Council Bluffs is her newest home.

Rasmussen grew up in Allegan, Mich., a small town on the western side of the state. She graduated from Allegan High School in 1981 and then started growing her family.

She’s been married to her husband, Steve, for 31 years and they have four kids: Charlie, Krista, Steven and David. They have nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Two of them were just recently born, so Rasmussen was excited to meet them for the first time when visiting Michigan for Thanksgiving.

Rasmussen decided to continue her education in 1996, studying computer networking at Davenport University in Kalamazoo, Mich. While earning her bachelor’s degree she also minored in accounting and business. Her husband is a government contractor, and their family was off to Reno, Nev., in 2001.

During her time there Rasmussen taught computer classes for kindergarteners through sixth-graders. She said back then you didn’t need teaching certification to teach computer classes. A couple years later she started on her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix. She said the kids grew on her and she wanted to make a career of it.

Rasmussen earned her master’s degree but didn’t have experience, so finding a teaching job was tough at first. She got by through substitute teaching before landing a full-time job. She ended up back home in Michigan and did her student teaching up there. She stayed in the state until 2015, and she ended up becoming the technology coordinator for her old school district and built computer labs in the Allegan schools.

Rasmussen’s husband’s job then had them moving to Florida, Virginia and overseas to Germany before coming back to the U.S. to work at Offutt Air Force Base across the river. She taught at various schools along the way. They lived in temporary housing for a while before buying a home, and they moved to Council Bluffs in January.

It’s been less than a year here, but Rasmussen said it’s been a great experience so far. She said she’s felt welcomed by the community and notes how friendly people are. She said a big difference she’s noticed from her home so far is that while it gets quite cold down here, there’s not nearly as much snow as Michigan gets. She said her area has already received plenty of the flaky white stuff.

Rasmussen has also been welcomed into the community at Heartland Christian School. When she was applying to schools in the area, she was hoping to land at a Christian school. She taught at a couple while abroad. There wasn’t an opening for her right away, but the Heartland Christian administration brought her in for an interview and to do some shadowing. With former Secondary Principal Carolyn Parton retiring at the end of last school year, that opened a few doors as Parton had also taught a number of high school classes while also serving as principal.

Rasmussen hadn’t worked with high school students before, but she said the staff and kids have made the transition an easy one. Rasmussen teaches a number of classes from seventh-graders up to high school seniors, including keyboarding, computers, Spanish and finance. She also helps out in a couple of math classes, too.

“The people here are so amazing,” she said. “It feels like home. I look forward to work every day.”

Rasmussen said she’s thankful for her family at home and her family at Heartland Christian. She was happy to be able to travel home to see loved ones, including her newborn grandchild and great grandchild.