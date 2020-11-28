Nov. 28 Face of the Day: Armin the kitten

Armin the kitten is looking for his forever home this holiday season.

Armin is a 2-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He came to the shelter as a stray on Oct. 17, and he spent some time as a foster in Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrell’s home.

He spent time around cats, dogs and loving humans, and he is well-conditioned for life after adoption. He is a curious little guy who loves climbing and exploring. When picked up, he is quick to get into cuddling position. He’s clearly ready to live the normal life of a cat, he just needs the perfect person to adopt him.

His adoption fee is $120, which includes age appropriate vaccines, altering and a microchip. In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for a big sale and a month of fundraising.

The shelter’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser started Friday and will through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched. As part of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, people can donate through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the shelter will receive a 20 perfect match when donors mark their gifts with the code PCCF2020.