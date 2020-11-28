Nov. 28 Face of the Day: Armin the kitten

Armin the kitten is looking for his forever home this holiday season.
Armin is a 2-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He came to the shelter as a stray on Oct. 17, and he spent some time as a foster in Shelter Manager Jenny Jarrell’s home.
He spent time around cats, dogs and loving humans, and he is well-conditioned for life after adoption. He is a curious little guy who loves climbing and exploring. When picked up, he is quick to get into cuddling position. He’s clearly ready to live the normal life of a cat, he just needs the perfect person to adopt him.
His adoption fee is $120, which includes age appropriate vaccines, altering and a microchip. In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for a big sale and a month of fundraising.
The shelter’s annual Bark Friday fundraiser started Friday and will through the end of the year. Every dollar donated up to $33,500 will be matched. As part of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, people can donate through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and the shelter will receive a 20 perfect match when donors mark their gifts with the code PCCF2020.
Lastly, Midlands has once again been selected to join more than 160 other shelters across the country for the latest Empty the Shelters discount adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
Held Dec. 9 through the 13th, select cats and dogs at Midlands will only cost $25 to adopt. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the fees, making it a win-win situation for pet owners and shelters.
More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.
