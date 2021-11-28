Nov. 28 Face of the Day: Danny Koch

Danny Koch is back in southwest Iowa for a brief time before embarking on his next career adventure.

Koch is a native of Underwood, but he was a familiar face in Council Bluffs as a multi-sport student-athlete at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs. He graduated from St. Albert in 2017 and then went to Iowa Western Community College to play football.

After graduating as a Reiver, Koch finished his studies at Grand View University in Des Moines, where he also played football. He graduated from Grand View last winter with a degree from the school’s kinesiology and health promotion program.

Koch said he had a lower back injury during training camp one year, and a team chiropractor got him back on track and, most importantly, back on the field. He said it was then that he wanted to pursue a career somewhere in the sports medicine field.

Next month, Koch will be moving to Overland Park, Kan., where he will be studying at Cleveland Chiropractic College for the next three years. He said he hopes to be able to work with athletes just like him, and be able to get them healed, healthy and ready to compete.