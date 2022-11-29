Nov. 29 Face of the Day: Brock the cat

After being brought in off the streets, Brock the cat is hoping to find his forever home soon.

Brock is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say he was brought in as a stray earlier this month, but he’s quickly warmed up to everyone at Midlands. He doesn’t delay when giving out affection, and he’d be a great lap cat in a loving household.

His adoption fee is $95, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands just kicked off its annual Bark Friday fundraising campaign. They have a goal of $50,000 this year and they’re asking area animal lovers to pitch in from now until the end of 2022. Cash, check and credit card donations can be made at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave., or on their website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.