Nov. 29 Face of the Day: Colton Clouse

Colton Clouse celebrated Small Business Saturday featuring his leather goods on the 100 Block.

Clouse grew up in Le Mars, the ice cream capital of the world. He started his high school career at Denison-Schleswig High School but finished at Le Mars High School, graduating in 2011.

Following high school he started working on a number of trades. He worked as a powder coat technician, plumber and maintenance mechanic before landing in the commercial and residential fencing field.

He moved to Council Bluffs with his wife, Aryssa, about four years ago. For the past six years, Clouse has been using his hands to craft various leather goods.

He now operates semi-professionally as the owner of Clouse Leatherwork. He makes a variety of products, but specializes in more utilitarian goods such as wallets, belts, bags and the like. He also does a little blacksmithing.

For the next month, his products will be featured at Bloom Works Floral, 142 W. Broadway. Clouse was at the shop yesterday afternoon to meet shoppers during Small Business Saturday.

He said he met the Bloom Works crew a few years ago and he was grateful for them to offer their storefront to spotlight his goods during the holiday shopping season. Clouse does a lot of custom projects and people can check his work out at clouseleatherwork.bigcartel.com or by searching @coltonclouse on Instagram.