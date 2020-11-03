Nov. 3 Face of the Day: Dan Strutzenberg

Education has been a key part of Dan Strutzenberg’s family and his life, and he works to inspire future generations.
Strutzenberg grew up in Garner, a northcentral Iowa city. He lived there until his freshman year of high school, when his family moved to Eagle Grove. He graduated from Cedar Valley High School, his dad’s alma mater, in 1982. The school has consolidated twice since he attended, and is now Southeast Valley High School. Strutzenberg then played college football at Westmar University in Le Mars, which closed in 1997. He transferred to the University of Northern Iowa, where his grandma and dad also studied. He earned his teaching degree from there and then moved to Knoxville, to coach and teach.
Looking for a new experience, he left the Midwest and moved to Merritt Island, Florida, to teach for a few years. His grandfather got sick, and he moved back to Iowa. He landed in Council Bluffs and has been in southwest Iowa ever since. Strutzenberg is a third generation educator, teaching special education and coaching track and football at Thomas Jefferson High School. His grandmother taught in a one-room schoolhouse, and his dad was a teacher and coach as well.
His daughter, Abigail, is carrying the torch as well, making her a fourth generation teacher in the Strutzenberg family. Like her dad, she teaches special education, and she currently works at College View Elementary School. His wife, Jann Schnoor-Strutzenberg, is in the field, too, working as a middle school transitions teacher at Kanesville Alternative Learning Center.
“We’re basically an educational or counseling family,” he said.
Strutzenberg taught and coached at T.J. for 19 years before transferring to the Treynor Community School District, where his two daughters went. When they graduated, he said there was an opportunity to come back to Thomas Jefferson and he took it. He said it’s been a great experience over the years at T.J., where he strives to help every one of his students and athletes be the best person they can be.
“T.J. is a great place to work,” he said. “The kids are great here. They can be a challenge, but that’s how teaching can be, anyway.”
The Yellow Jackets’ football season is over, and Strutzenberg is looking forward to track season. He said it was tough having to sit out last track season as the COVID-19 pandemic closed in-person learning and activities across the state. Strutzenberg said track is a special sport that can help improve athletes in their other athletic endeavors.
“Mentally, you have no one to help you,” he said. “When you’re out there running, whether it’s a relay or not, you are what you are. If you win, that means you’re the fastest one out there. And if you don’t, that means someone else is. (Track) not only makes you faster, but also helps build your mental toughness.”
