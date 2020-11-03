Nov. 3 Face of the Day: Dan Strutzenberg

“We’re basically an educational or counseling family,” he said.

Strutzenberg taught and coached at T.J. for 19 years before transferring to the Treynor Community School District, where his two daughters went. When they graduated, he said there was an opportunity to come back to Thomas Jefferson and he took it. He said it’s been a great experience over the years at T.J., where he strives to help every one of his students and athletes be the best person they can be.

“T.J. is a great place to work,” he said. “The kids are great here. They can be a challenge, but that’s how teaching can be, anyway.”

The Yellow Jackets’ football season is over, and Strutzenberg is looking forward to track season. He said it was tough having to sit out last track season as the COVID-19 pandemic closed in-person learning and activities across the state. Strutzenberg said track is a special sport that can help improve athletes in their other athletic endeavors.

“Mentally, you have no one to help you,” he said. “When you’re out there running, whether it’s a relay or not, you are what you are. If you win, that means you’re the fastest one out there. And if you don’t, that means someone else is. (Track) not only makes you faster, but also helps build your mental toughness.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.