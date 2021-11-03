Nov. 3 Face of the Day: Faith Ronk

Faith Ronk is looking ahead to her future after high school.

Ronk, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs and a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Franklin Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.

Well into the start of her upperclassman career, Ronk said it’s been a pretty good high school experience so far. She said the teachers and staff are really supportive and always have their students’ backs.

While she’s excited to take in some fun experiences during her final years of high school, Ronk said she’s also ready to start working toward a career. She wants a job where she can be a positive part of people’s lives, and is currently looking into becoming a nurse or a primary school teacher. She said she likes the idea of being a teacher for kids at such an important time in their lives, being as much of a part of their world as they are to hers.

Ronk was able to see some familiar faces she hadn’t seen in a while during her visit to Teen Central inside the Council Bluffs Public Library after school on Tuesday. She said she was a regular there dating back to her Wilson days, but she hadn’t stepped foot inside since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.