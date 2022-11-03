Nov. 3 Face of the Day: Patrick McGill

Patrick McGill loves the thrill of the game.

McGill, 13, was born in Omaha and lived there, and later Spencer, before his family moved to Council Bluffs when he was around preschool age. He’s been at St. Albert Catholic Schools ever since, and he is now a seventh-grader in middle school. His brother, Frank, is a second-grader at St. Albert, and his sister also goes there and is a sixth-grader.

McGill keeps quite busy outside the classroom, participating in a number of school and select sports, as well as other activities. He is a dedicated athlete, playing select baseball and basketball, and playing basketball and football for the Falcons. He said he would also like to play baseball at St. Albert if it works with his select schedule.

He said there’s nothing quite like playing sports.

“I just really love competing, having fun with my teammates and getting better,” he said. “I love staying active.”

Outside of sports, McGill also participates in Math Counts and Battle of the Books at St. Albert. He said this is his first year in Battle of the Books, and he’s a captain of one of the school’s two teams. Teams of upper elementary and middle school students across Iowa are tasked with reading 20 different books over the next months and then competing in a test with regional teams using their knowledge of the books. He said teams can have up to six students and they can split up the books between members however they’d like. McGill said his parents raised him to be an avid reader, and he’s looking forward to the challenge.

When he’s not busy with sports and his other activities, which isn’t often, McGill said he enjoys reading, gaming and spending time with his friends and family. With this nice weather of late, he’s been enjoying shooting hoops and playing whiffle ball with his little brother.