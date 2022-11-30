Nov. 30 Face of the Day: Haley Kirkman

Haley Kirkman is getting ready for her future after high school.

Kirkman, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at St. Albert High School. She’s been a Sainte since the first grade, and she said it’s hard to believe that after all those years spent at the school that her time at St. Albert is coming to a close soon. However, Kirkman said she’s excited to see what life has to offer after high school.

“It feels relieving to be done and on to do more stuff with my life,” she said.

Outside the classroom, Kirkman keeps active with various school activities. She was spotted after school yesterday helping out with the Kidz Kare after school students.

She also performs with the St. Albert choir and bands, playing guitar and flute. She’s been preparing for the choirs upcoming Christmas concert, which takes place in the St. Albert gym on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Kirkman said the show is free and open to the public, and they’ll be singing plenty of classic holiday tunes while also highlighting some lesser known songs.

Kirkman has grown up with a love of baking thanks to her father, and she wants to study the art in college next year. She said she plans on attending the culinary school at Metropolitan Community College next fall to study pastry arts and other aspects of the industry. She grew up baking with her dad, and she’s been at it ever since.

She kept busy this Thanksgiving weekend as she produced four pumpkin pies and many batches of brownies for various family gatherings.

Kirkman said that while she’s looking forward to the next chapter in her life, she’s planning on making plenty of good memories during her final months of her senior year. She said the spring play will be fun, and she’s also excited to play in the rock band, performing in the stands during various St. Albert basketball games this winter.